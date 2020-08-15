Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the fifth straight game, the Boston Red Sox lost.

This time though, the opponent was different.

After getting swept in their four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox dropped the series opener of their four-game set with the New York Yankees 10-3 on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox hung around for five innings, but three-run frames from the Yankees in the fifth and seventh was more than enough to put things away.

The Red Sox fall to 6-14 with the loss, while the Yankees climb to 12-6 with the win.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Familiar.

Not a great pattern the Red Sox are establishing.

ON THE BUMP

— Colten Brewer made his first career start and gave up two runs on four hits over 2 2/3 innings with three walks and pair of strikeouts.

Brewer began his night with a couple scoreless innings, but wandered into trouble in the third. The righty gave up a single and walk to begin the stanza, then the runners moved into scoring position on an Aaron Hicks groundout. Gleyber Torres then doubled to right to clear the bases, putting the hosts up 2-0.

Gleyber opens things up 👏 pic.twitter.com/0y4KpZuTei — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2020

Torres would move to third on a wild pitch, and after Brewer got Mike Tauchman to fly out he was pulled.

— Austin Brice got Gary Sanchez to ground out to end the inning and strand Torres at third.

Brice returned to the fourth and allowed a walk while striking out three in a hitless, scoreless frame.

— Ryan Brasier took over in the fifth with the task of protecting a 2-1 lead, and things unraveled quickly.

He got the first two batters out, then allowed a walk to Torres. Tauchman followed that up with a double to plate Torres, then Sanchez ripped a 457-foot homer to left-center to extend the Yankees’ lead to 5-1.

457 feet into the deep. pic.twitter.com/y8h00etbwv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2020

— Dylan Covey got the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning, then was tagged for three runs in the seventh.

Gio Urshela, Torres and Tauchman hit consecutive one-out singles, the latter of which drove in Urshela for New York’s sixth run. Then with two down and runners in scoring position, Clint Frazier smacked a double to score both runners, putting the Yankees up 8-1.

Down the line goes Frazier. pic.twitter.com/rF6Pj7WR0g — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2020

— Brandon Workman pitched the eighth and loaded the bases with two outs, and Tauchman singled to left and plated two, making it 10-3 New York. After that, Workman got yanked.

— Marcus Walden replaced Workman and got Sanchez to fly out and strand runners on second and third.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Alex Verdugo accounted for the Red Sox’s first run, launching a solo shot off Gerrit Cole to begin the fourth inning.

DUGIE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/mk3vUE4Lz5 — NESN (@NESN) August 15, 2020

— Down 8-1, the Red Sox put some runs on the board in the eighth, beginning by loading the bases on walks from Kevin Pillar and Jackie Bradley Jr., then a single from Jonathan Arauz.

Verdugo drove in a run on a forceout to second that kept runners on the corners and made it 8-2, then Rafael Devers grounded a ball through the infield and into right to score Bradley Jr. and cut the deficit to 8-3. But J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts struck out to end the inning and strand two.

— Verdugo, Devers, Pillar, Bradley Jr., Arauz, Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez all had one hit.

— Martinez and Bogaerts went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

An astute observation.

.@NESN broadcast pointed out that Verdugo never seems to hit flyballs, but when he does, they're homers. Accurate: That was his 9th flyball this year, 4 of which have been homers. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 15, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Yankees will play the second contest of their four-game set Saturday evening. Nathan Eovaldi is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by James Paxton. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images