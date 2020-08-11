Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Antonio Spurs are hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread.

The Spurs find themselves 11th in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday. San Antonio will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the Houston Rockets and a win Tuesday by either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns, who’ve gone 6-0 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble thus far.

Luckily for the Spurs, their mission to beat the Rockets should be made a bit easier via the absence of James Harden, who’s slated to sit out the first leg of Houston’s back-to-back.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Spurs online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images