The San Antonio Spurs are hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread.
The Spurs find themselves 11th in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday. San Antonio will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the Houston Rockets and a win Tuesday by either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns, who’ve gone 6-0 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble thus far.
Luckily for the Spurs, their mission to beat the Rockets should be made a bit easier via the absence of James Harden, who’s slated to sit out the first leg of Houston’s back-to-back.
Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Spurs online and on TV:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images