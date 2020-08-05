Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s Wednesday slate features a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s best.

The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Orlando bubble. The Lakers have gone 1-2 at Walt Disney World thus far, while the Thunder split their first two seeding games.

This will mark the fourth meeting of the season between LA and OKC. LeBron James and Co. claimed victory in all three head-to-head matchups prior to the NBA’s pause.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Lakers online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

