Watch Red Sox Prospects React In Real Time To Bobby Dalbec’s First Homer

There weren’t any fans in the Fenway Park stands Sunday afternoon to cheer after Bobby Dalbec blasted his first big league homer.

The Red Sox top prospect did have a group of vocal supporters 50 miles down the road, however.

Dalbec, promoted after Boston traded Mitch Moreland earlier in the day, made it to Boston in time to start at first base in the team’s series finale with the Washington Nationals. After striking out in his first at-bat, the 25-year-old slugger smashed an opposite-field homer is next time at the dish.

Replay of the homer was shown in Pawtucket, R.I., on the center field screen at McCoy Stadium, where fellow Red Sox prospects were playing in a simulated game.

Check out the reactions: