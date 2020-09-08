2020 NFL Preview: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tops QB Rankings Entering Season

It’s Patrick Mahomes’ world, and we’re just living in it.

That just might be the case, as the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback enters the 2020 NFL season atop our 2020 NFL QB rankings. Not only is Mahomes coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign and an offseason which included an historic contract extension and an engagement to his longtime girlfriend, the 24-year-old also admits he finally has learned how to read defenses, a revelation that suggests he’ll improve further in his fourth season.

Here are our NFL QB rankings for the presumed Week 1 starters.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ankle and knee injuries hampered Mahomes last season, but he recovered and took the Chiefs to the promised land. If he stays healthy in 2020, expect him to return to his 2018 form, under which he threw 50 touchdown passes and won the NFL MVP award.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson, 23, enters the 2020 season as the reigning NFL MVP. He led the league with 36 touchdown passes and rushed for a QB-record 1,206 yards. Can you say dual-threat? He’s No. 1 in the NFL’s Top 100 Rankings but No. 2 in our QB-ranking hearts.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott passed for a career-high 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns last season. He’s 27, entering his fifth NFL season and playing under the franchise tag, hoping to secure a mega-contract from Dallas with an impressive cast of supporting characters around him. What better motivation is there for him to continue performing at an elite level.

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

The six-time Pro Bowler is 31 and showing no signs of slowing down. He’s a safe bet to enjoy another 4,000-plus-yard, 30-plus-touchdown season and lead Seattle’s charge for a Super Bowl bid.

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The GOAT’s numbers were down in 2019, but a change of scenery — after 20 years with the New England Patriots — might help him return to previous levels. Sure, Brady is 43, but his impressive array of weapons certainly aren’t.

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

The Texans have thrived in the past two seasons with Watson as their starter, and so has he. He turns 25 at the end of Week 1, and this might be the year he maintains an elite level of play throughout the season and eliminates the occasional blips that previously dimmed his numbers.

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

The 41-year-old delivered yet another Pro Bowl campaign in 2019 and was second in the NFL with a 116.3 QB rating. He and his system remain in place in the Big Easy, so there’s no reason for him to slip out of the top 10.

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons offense still will go as far as Ryan takes them. His 408 completions led the NFL, and he still can reasonably expect to reach the 4,500-passing yards mark.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers’ numbers won’t blow anyone away, but his ability to protect the ball remains almost superhuman, as evidenced by his throwing just four interceptions in 2019.

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Another QB who didn’t turn over the ball much, with just six interceptions last season, Cousins can improve on his 107.4 QB rating (fourth-best in the NFL) with returns to the 4,000-yard and 30-touchdown marks he reached in previous campaigns.

11. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s tough to tell whether Wentz is capable of producing another MVP-caliber season, as he did in 2017 prior to a serious injury. If he does, this ranking might be too low. If he doesn’t, he still should be comfortably in the top 15.

12. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

As long as the agony of the Super Bowl loss doesn’t linger over Garoppolo, he should have another fine season. His 102 QB rating in 2019 was impressive, and might be better this season if he cuts down on the mistakes, which partially led to his 13 interceptions.

13. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

When healthy, Stafford is capable of putting up big numbers, and the Lions might have enough talent surrounding him to take advantage of his arm strength and years of experience.

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr still possesses the arm strength and accuracy required to be a top-10 QB but he still has to make more big plays to deliver a winning season — and keep Marcus Mariota from taking his job.

15. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

His accuracy and leadership helped him and the Titans exceed expectations in 2019. Now the 32-year-old must prove he’s not a one-year wonder.

16. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

Injuries have ravaged Newton over the last two seasons. Now he’s healthy, on a team and determined to prove he’s capable of being a star again.

17. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

19. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

20. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

21. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

22. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

23. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

24. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

26. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

27. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

28. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

29. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

30. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

31. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

32. Dwayne Haskins, Washington Football Team

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images