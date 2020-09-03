Braves Reliever Chris Martin Has Had Roller Coaster Path To MLB Diamond

Chris Martin has put together a career made for Hollywood.

The Atlanta Braves relief pitcher played baseball at McLennan Community College, but was forced to stop playing due to a nagging shoulder injury.

After a few years off and time spent working in a warehouse, Martin got the itch to get back on the diamond after playing catch. And after a tryout earned a spot on an Independent League club.

The Boston Red Sox were the Major League Baseball team to notice and sign him to a contract and then after spending some time in the organization, was traded to the Colorado Rockies where he made his MLB debut.

Martin has spent time with four teams since 2014 throughout his career with the most recent being the Atlanta Braves where he has a 1.00 ERA through nine appearances with just one earned run.