Bria Holmes Injury: CT Sun Guard To Miss Playoffs With Sprained Knee

The Connecticut Sun will head into the postseason without one of their key bench players.

The team Saturday announced Bria Holmes will miss the rest of the 2020 season with a sprained right knee. The guard sustained the injury in the third quarter of Connecticut’s overtime loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

An MRI confirmed the injury.

Holmes and her family now will leave the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and return home, per the team’s press release.

Holmes played in 18 of the Sun’s 22 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, averaging 4.9 points 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

