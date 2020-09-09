Where CT Sun Stand In WNBA Power Rankings In Final Week Of Regular Season

The Connecticut Sun have a .500 record, but they’re among the WNBA’s “haves” nevertheless.

Such recognition is hard to dispute, given the Sun are 10-5 in their last 15 games, putting their miserable start to the 2020 regular season behind them and clinching a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Now that the final week of the season is upon us, and the playoffs are around the corner, where do the Sun stand? They’re 10-10 and in seventh place in the WNBA standings with two games remaining.

But where do the Sun really stand as the regular season draws to a close?

The Associated Press and WNBA.com released their latest WNBA power rankings Tuesday, helping answer our questions.