Where CT Sun Stand In WNBA Power Rankings In Final Week Of Regular Season

The Connecticut Sun have a .500 record, but they’re among the WNBA’s “haves” nevertheless.
Such recognition is hard to dispute, given the Sun are 10-5 in their last 15 games, putting their miserable start to the 2020 regular season behind them and clinching a spot in the WNBA playoffs.
Now that the final week of the season is upon us, and the playoffs are around the corner, where do the Sun stand? They’re 10-10 and in seventh place in the WNBA standings with two games remaining.
But where do the Sun really stand as the regular season draws to a close?
The Associated Press and WNBA.com released their latest WNBA power rankings Tuesday, helping answer our questions.
The AP ranks the Sun where they are in the standings, No. 7, and reserves credit for one of Connecticut’s 2020 standouts.
“Alyssa Thomas has been a major reason for the Sun’s success,” The AP wrote. “She’s averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists over her last four games — all wins. She missed one game to deal with a hand issue.”
WNBA.com’s Brian Martin ranks the Sun at No. 6, which suggests he wouldn’t be surprised if they climb the standings this week.
“The Sun are coming off a 15-point win over the Mercury with the two teams facing off again on Wednesday,” Martin wrote. “If the Sun win that game and clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker, they could pass the Mercury in the final standings if Connecticut closes the season with a win over Atlanta and Phoenix falls to Seattle.
“The Sun do not own the tiebreaker with the Sky as the two teams split their season series, and Chicago has a superior record against teams .500 or better (5-7, no games left) than Connecticut (2-9, one game left). So for the Sun to pass the Sky, Connecticut must win out to finish 12-10, while Chicago loses out to finish 11-11.”
The last week of the regular season might be a whirlwind for the Sun, and chances are it could be fruitful.
Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun