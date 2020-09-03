Cam Newton Reacts To Being Named Patriots’ Captain In Latest Instagram

It was a big day for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

The 31-year-old signal-caller, who arrived in New England on a modest one-year deal this offseason, was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

And that’s not all — the first-year Patriot was named a team captain, as well.

Newton took to Instagram to share his reaction, and express his excitement following Thursday’s news.

“Dear New England, I will not and do not take this opportunity for granted!! I’m so grateful for this organization, my teammates and this city. Thank you!! No need to look back now… LFG!!”

You can check out the full Instagram, in Newton’s favorite font to type in, below:

Newton and the Patriots officially will start their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via the New England Patriots