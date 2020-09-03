Twitter Had More Michael Jackson Jokes After Patriots’ Roster Transaction

Michael Jackson’s time with the New England Patriots may someday be measured by the terrible dad jokes that came with it.

Twitter offered plenty of jokes upon the Patriots trading the Detroit Lions for Jackson in early August. And upon New England reportedly releasing the second-year corner Thursday, the conversation somewhat shifted.

… And by shifted we mean to a different joke or two, but keeping with the same premise.

they told Jackson to beat it — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2020

Can anybody make a joke about this referencing a Michael Jackson song *WITHOUT* using Beat It? https://t.co/2OH7joQMPN — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 3, 2020

“Beat it!”



Both haven’t been at practice due to injuries. https://t.co/5AH63Dwbtf — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 3, 2020

Jackson has to beat it https://t.co/pHZjBXJiwc — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 3, 2020

Just beat it — tyler (@wwtpd) September 3, 2020

NOOOOOOO. Why did they tell Michael Jackson to Beat It. — joe kelly meme sucks (@NivThis) September 3, 2020

And then there were a few others, that continued with the obvious theme:

Guess MJ wasn't much of a Thriller. He was just Bad. — Patrick S. O'Brien (@PattyO1974) September 3, 2020

Did Jackson moonwalk out of the locker room?? — Jeff Hoak (@JeffHoak1) September 3, 2020

Michael Jackson was "Bad" so the Patriots told him to "Beat it" — Sean McDermott (@SeanMcDermott14) September 3, 2020

He needs to start with the man in the mirror to make the team — Christian Koulichkov (@BostonBroker33) September 3, 2020

All he has to do is look at the man in the mirror… — tmanops (@tmanops) September 3, 2020

He received his moonwalking papers — Jay Louis (@JayLouis) September 3, 2020

Ah, Twitter. Never change.

