CT Sun Vs. Liberty Preview: Connecticut’s Surge For WNBA Playoffs To Continue?

The Connecticut Sun will be part of the WNBA’s great eight if they keep this up.

The Sun will face the New York Liberty on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy in a WNBA regular-season game. Having won seven of their last 11 games, the Sun seemingly have put their disastrous start behind them and intend to secure one of the eight spots in the WNBA playoffs. Meanwhile the Liberty simply have failed to launch and are mired in last place in the WNBA standings.

Here’s when and how to watch Sun versus Liberty.

Connecticut Sun (7-9) vs. New York Liberty (2-13)

When: Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Live Stream: Watch NESN+ Live

Recent meetings

The Sun handily beat the Liberty on Aug. 22 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The result extended Connecticut’s winning streak over New York to five games, dating back to July 2018.

Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas almost notched a triple-double Sunday in the Sun’s win over the Washington Mystics. The WNBA subsequently named her the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Liberty center Amanda Zahui set a team record when she grabbed 21 rebounds Saturday in New York’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces.