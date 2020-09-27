Curt Miller Details What He Thinks Makes CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Special

Alyssa Thomas is an incredible talent, to say the least.

The Sun forward is averaging 11.7 points per game since joining the league in 2014, and she averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game in 2020. She currently has a torn labrum in each shoulder and exited Game 2 of Connecticut’s semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces with a shoulder injury, but powered through to be the leading scorer in Game 3 on Friday night.

But, just what makes her so special?

Sun head coach Curt Miller took a crack at it in a video posted by the WNBA on Saturday.

“Well, she’s referred to as our engine. Obviously, one of the biggest competitors in our league,” Miller said. “A tenacity, a fighter, a warrior that very few can match. But her effort level just raises everything about our team. Everyone else plays hard because you can’t help but play hard when you watch AT give everything she has on every single defensive possession.

What more will Thomas provide the Sun in terms of personal and team success? We;re about to find out, as Game 4 of the Sun-Aces series tips off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images