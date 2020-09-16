Doc Rivers Under Scrutiny As Clippers’ Fall To Nuggets In NBA Playoffs

Is Doc Rivers overrated?

That’s what NBA fans are asking aloud about the Los Angeles Clippers head coach Thursday, following their loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Intrepid statisticians and graphics producers were quick to point out Rivers’ place in NBA playoff infamy after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead

Doc Rivers blew a 3-1 lead in three decades and is the only coach to blow multiple 3-1 leads in NBA history.



∙ 2020 vs. Nuggets

∙ 2015 vs. Rockets

∙ 2003 vs. Pistons pic.twitter.com/6hAlxMIrhn — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2020

Those numbers look bad for Rivers, but things become worse once you factor in his teams’ losses in series in which they lead 3-2.

Doc Rivers has coached SIX teams that have blown 3-1 or 3-2 series leads:



2020 Round 2 vs Nuggets, 3-1 lead

2015 Round 2 vs Rockets, 3-1 lead

2012 East Finals vs Heat, 3-2 lead

2010 NBA Finals vs Lakers, 3-2 lead

2009 Round 2 vs Magic, 3-2 lead

2003 Round 1 vs Pistons, 3-1 lead — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 16, 2020

Although Rivers accepts blame for the Clippers’ failure to meet their NBA Finals expectations, that doesn’t stop critics, particularly Los Angeles Lakers supporters from enjoying a field day at his expense.

Doc Rivers is one of the nicest guys in the world but whats with his .341 winning percentage in games when his team has a chance to clinch a playoff series win?!?!? No coach has a worse record with at least 20 games facing that situation than Rivers. #ClipperNation — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) September 16, 2020

With Election Day closing in, Doc Rivers is officially begging anyone for a vote of confidence… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) September 16, 2020

Same ole Clippers. A 2nd Round Dynasty. 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mN8EHjEujk — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 16, 2020

Doc rivers even hit me with the “Who?” Quote when they asked about me. And I told you doc. I told you you’d hear from me. And before we could see each other. You called an Uber to get the hell outta the bubble. Sorry I must’ve just missed ya — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 16, 2020

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change 😁 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

In addition to these playoff failings, Rivers’ resume does include the NBA championship he won with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Sure, it was 12 years ago, but it belongs to the ages, nonetheless.

So go ahead and rate that.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images