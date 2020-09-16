Doc Rivers Under Scrutiny As Clippers’ Fall To Nuggets In NBA Playoffs

Is Doc Rivers overrated?
That’s what NBA fans are asking aloud about the Los Angeles Clippers head coach Thursday, following their loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Intrepid statisticians and graphics producers were quick to point out Rivers’ place in NBA playoff infamy after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead
Those numbers look bad for Rivers, but things become worse once you factor in his teams’ losses in series in which they lead 3-2.
Although Rivers accepts blame for the Clippers’ failure to meet their NBA Finals expectations, that doesn’t stop critics, particularly Los Angeles Lakers supporters from enjoying a field day at his expense.
In addition to these playoff failings, Rivers’ resume does include the NBA championship he won with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Sure, it was 12 years ago, but it belongs to the ages, nonetheless.
