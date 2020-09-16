Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins Opens Up About Skirmish With Cam Newton

The Patriots and Dolphins aren’t exactly bitter rivals, but tensions rose at the conclusion of the divisional matchup Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Cam Newton jawed with several Miami players after putting the finishing touches on New England’s 21-11 Week 1 win. In addition to former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, Newton also engaged in a war of words with Christian Wilkins, who appeared to be one of the Fins the Pats QB claimed reached for his chain after the game.

Wilkins on Monday addressed the end-of-game scuffle, seemingly chalking it up as a product of the heat of battle.

“Me and Cam, we best friends,” Wilkins jokingly said on “The Zach Gelb Show,” as transcribed by CBS Sports. “No, just a lot of things happened throughout the course of the game, just a lot of emotions and just energy. It’s the first game of the year, things like that. Little things are going to happen throughout the course of the game or at the end of the game, but that’s in the past now. I’m focused on this next coming week.”

Newton after the game also referred to Wilkins as someone “known for doing splits” in reference to the defensive tackle’s celebration following Clemson’s College Football National Championship victory in January 2017. The second-year pro on Monday insisted he had “nothing to say” about that particular remark from New England’s signal-caller.

The Dolphins will look to notch their first win of the 2020 season Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots, meanwhile, will be in Seattle for a Week 2 primetime clash with the Seahawks on Sunday night.

