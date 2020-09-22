Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez May Be ‘Weeks Away’ From Offseason Program

Eduardo Rodriguez still is on the mend.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19, forcing Rodriguez to be shut down before his season even began.

The southpaw has had positive medical updates, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom does expect Rodriguez to return next year.

But it’s still unclear when he’ll be be able to resume a strength training program.

“He may still be weeks away,” manager Ron Roenicke told reporters via Zoom on Monday.

Although Rodriguez has yet to be cleared for physical activity, the expectation is for the lefty to return for the 2021 season.

