Here’s First Look At Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady’s Debut With Buccaneers

**WARNING** This one might sting for some Patriots fans.

It’s been five months since Tom Brady left New England after 20 seasons and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been a tough pill for Pats fans to swallow, but not as tough as Sunday’s Bucs game will be.

Like it or not, we’re finally getting our first look at Tom Brady in his official new digs as Tampa takes on the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He looked pretty fired up as he took the field for the first time, too, much to Pats fans’ dismay.

Here are some of the highlights:

It's almost that ⏰ pic.twitter.com/aYPYHvyZwz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2020

Here comes that man 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9p7Sz9XcEx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

Ouch.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images