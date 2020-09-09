Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Praised Kemba Walker’s Leadership After Losses To Raptors

After the Boston Celtics dropped Game 4 of their NBA playoffs series against Toronto and allowed the Raptors to tie things up, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker were visibly frustrated with their performances.

Brown had an off night shooting, going 4-for-18 from the field and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc for 14 points. Walker had 15 points, but took only nine shots from the field. Afterwards, he took accountability for not taking enough shots.

Still, Walker apparently kept his spirits high, and made sure the rest of his teammates did as well. His leadership motivated Boston to a blowout win over Toronto in Game 5.

“That’s a great guy,” Brown said of Walker prior to Game 6, via the Celtics.

“Just a great leader. When things haven’t gone well, even for myself, Kemba has been the first person to reach out to make sure you come to the meeting with your head up. Next game, he’s always been that guy. Extremely humble, it’s great to have him.

Game 6 is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images