Mercury Vs. CT Sun Preview: Can Connecticut Beat Phoenix Back-To-Back?

Now that the Connecticut Sun have a foot in the postseason, they can play with a focus on their future.

The Sun will take on the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday in their penultimate game of the 2020 WNBA regular season. The matchup is the second of the teams’ back-to-back set, which opened Monday when the Sun beat the Mercury 85-70 to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs. The Sun are in seventh place in the WNBA standings but can overtake the sixth-seeded Mercury and rise as high as fifth in results favor them in the last week of the season.

Here’s how to watch the Mercury versus Sun game:

Phoenix Mercury (12-8) vs. Connecticut Sun (10-10)

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. ET

Online: Facebook

Recent meetings

The Sun have beaten the Mercury in four consecutive games, dating back to last season. They’ve met only once in 2020, with the Sun winning Monday.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner dazzled Monday, scoring a a game-high 25 points. Can she lead the way against her former team again?

The WNBA named Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Thumbnail photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images