NFL Exec Details One Reason For Cam Newton’s Early Success With Patriots

It doesn’t take an NFL expert to know a healthy Cam Newton is a dangerous player, but it sometimes helps to hear from one.

An unnamed NFL executive explained to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday he believes the New England Patriots quarterback has started his tenure with the team so well because his recovery from a foot injury allows him to throw downfield with greater accuracy than when he was suffering from the ailment.

“He looks like he’s up to his old tricks,” the executive told Fowler. “His foot issue used to cause his accuracy to waver and the ball was sailing, but that looks fine now for the most part. He’s never been one with touch and pinpoint accuracy but he can certainly drive the ball and that’s no different.'”

Newton already has made NFL history with the Patriots as the first QB to throw for 500-plus passing yards and rush for four or more touchdowns in the first two weeks of a season.

Bill Belichick on Monday cited Newton’s improved mechanics among reasons for his good start in New England.

The Patriots head coach seemingly isn’t the only one whose eyes are keen enough to understand why the 31-year-old is thriving in his new setting.

