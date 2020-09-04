Patriots Practice Notes: Five Absent Ahead Of Cutdown Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice:

— Five players were absent during the portion of practice that was open to reporters: wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Scoota Harris and defensive tackles Beau Allen and Nick Thurman.

It was the second consecutive absence for Olszewski and Scoota Harris and the third straight for Thurman. Olszewski was a training camp standout.

Damien Harris, who reportedly is recovering from a broken thumb, has not practiced this week, sitting out the last four sessions.

Allen has yet to practice in front of the media since joining the Patriots.