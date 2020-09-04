Patriots Practice Notes: Five Absent Ahead Of Cutdown Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice:
— Five players were absent during the portion of practice that was open to reporters: wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Scoota Harris and defensive tackles Beau Allen and Nick Thurman.
It was the second consecutive absence for Olszewski and Scoota Harris and the third straight for Thurman. Olszewski was a training camp standout.
Damien Harris, who reportedly is recovering from a broken thumb, has not practiced this week, sitting out the last four sessions.
Allen has yet to practice in front of the media since joining the Patriots.
— Outside linebacker Tashawn Bower returned after missing Thursday’s session.
— Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who’s been limited by a shoulder injury for much of the summer, shed the red non-contact jersey he wore during the previous four practices. Meyers’ chances of making the roster improved when veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu was released earlier this week.
Meyers, Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jeff Thomas, Devin Ross, Isaiah Zuber and Andre Baccellia are competing for what likely will be three or four spots behind roster locks Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry.
— This was the Patriots’ final practice before Saturday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline. They entered Friday with 77 players on their roster after releasing Sanu and waiving cornerback Michael Jackson and defensive tackle Michael Barnett.
Their next practice is scheduled for Sunday.
