Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Bobby Dalbec Sits, Michael Chavis Starts

The Red Sox will roll with a new-look lineup Tuesday night for the middle contest of their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Rookie Bobby Dalbec will get a night off after striking out four times in Monday’s series-opening loss. Michael Chavis will start at first base in his place and bat fifth.

Yairo Munoz will serve as the designated hitter in his Red Sox debut and bat seventh, followed by Tzu-Wei Lin and Jonathan Araúz. Christian Vazquez will hit second and play catcher while J.D. Martinez will begin the game on the bench.

As for the pitchers, Boston will send righty Ryan Weber to the mound for his fourth start of the season. Weber struggled as a starter early in the season, but returns to the rotation after posting a 3.21 ERA in five relief appearances.

Atlanta will counter with righty Ian Anderson, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning last Wednesday in his Major League Baseball debut.