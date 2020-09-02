Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: J.D. Martinez Returns From Two-Game Absence

J.D. Martinez will return to the lineup for the Boston Red Sox after missing the last two games.

The Red Sox slugger, who will play left field in Wednesday’s clash against the Braves, was hit on the hand during Sunday’s win over the Washington Nationals and missed the first two games of the three-game set against Atlanta.

Alex Verdugo will remain in the leadoff spot while Michael Chavis will be the designated hitter and bat sixth. Bobby Dalbec also will return to the lineup, where he’ll bat eighth and play first base.

As for the pitchers, Red Sox right-hander Robinson Leyer will get his first start of the season, while left-hander Robbie Erlin will get the start for the Braves.

Here are the lineups for both teams: