Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Dazzles As Boston Beats Marlins In Series Finale

In the waning days of the 2020 season, the Boston Red Sox are offering reason to be optimistic about 2021.

A number of things went Boston’s way Thursday afternoon as they earned a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins in the matinee, grabbing the series win.

Nathan Eovaldi cruised over five scoreless innings, while a Rafael Devers three-run blast highlighted Boston’s offensive contributions.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 19-32, while the Marlins fall to 25-23.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Eovaldi.

The starter was the highlight of this game.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi was simply tremendous in his outing, tossing five scoreless innings. In that stretch, he allowed just two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Eovaldi tossed 1-2-3 innings in the second and fourth, and the only time he really wandered into trouble was in the fifth. That began with a leadoff double followed by a single put runners in scoring position with no outs, but he struck out a pair and induced a groundout to end the frame, and his afternoon, unscathed.

The hard-throwing right-hander, making his second start since being activated off the injured list, pumped in multiple fastballs that hit 100 mph on the gun.

Nate keeping it 💯. pic.twitter.com/UIMOmBL2di — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 17, 2020

— Phillips Valdez took over in the sixth, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing one hit, a leadoff single.

Valdez returned for the seventh, but was pulled after allowing a single and walk to begin the inning.

— Jeffrey Springs replaced Valdez, and immediately allowed an RBI single to Jorge Alfaro that cut Miami’s deficit to 5-1 and put runners on the corners.

The next hitter, Chad Wallach, smacked a double to left-center that plated another run and put runners in scoring position.

Springs then struck out Corey Dickerson and was pulled from the game.

— Ryan Weber took the ball from Springs with runners on second and third and one out, and he mitigated the damage.

Weber got Starling Marte to ground out, which scored a run to make it 5-3, then ended the inning with a strikeout of Jesus Aguilar.

— Ryan Brasier pitched the eighth. He allowed a leadoff single then retired the next three hitters.

— Matt Barnes closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It took until the sixth inning, but the Red Sox scored the first runs of the game.

With two outs, the Red Sox loaded the bases via a Devers forceout, Xander Bogaerts single and J.D. Martinez walk. Kevin Plawecki then came through with a hard grounder that got through the infield and went into left, scoring a pair to put the Sox up 2-0.

3-2 count.

2 outs.

Scoreless game.

Enter Kevin Plawecki: pic.twitter.com/35XeaJjxYv — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 17, 2020

— An inning later, Devers put things out of reach.

Christian Arroyo and Verdugo hit back-to-back singles, and Devers followed that up with a three-run, 423-foot blast to right-center.