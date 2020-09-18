Russell Wilson Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Praise Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week, leading into to their “Sunday Night Football” matchup at CenturyLink Field.

Belichick referred to Wilson as a “tremendous player,” adding that he doesn’t “really see anybody better” at the position.

The 31-year-old Wilson, who likely heard about Belichick’s comments from the Seattle media, explained what he seeks to accomplish when taking the football field.

“To me, I come to play this game to be the best in the world, that’s just the bottom line,” Wilson said Thursday, per the team. “I don’t wake up to be trying to be anything different… Going into Year 9, I’m trying to break away. I want to be the best in the world to ever do this.

“I’ve got a lot of great players ahead of me. I think about guys like Peyton Manning, I think about guys like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, all guys I’ve gotten pretty close to, and then you got guys like Joe Montana,” Wilson continued. “I want to be remembered. I want to be remembered, and I want to be able to leave a legacy that people can’t ever forget. Hopefully I can do that. That doesn’t happen without a steady process of one moment of time, one game at a time, and not looking too far ahead, but just knowing that’s all part of the journey.”

The six-time Pro Bowler enters Week 2 after throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns, completing a noteworthy 88.6% of his passes in a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Seahawks is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

