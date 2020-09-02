Watch Rams’ Sean McVay React In Real Time To Jacob Blake Shooting Video

The latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” contained something many around the United States can relate to.

At one point during the episode, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is seen reacting in real time to the video of Kenosha, Wis., man Jacob Blake being shot by local police. Blake, who was shot seven times, survived but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Take a look:

(Warning: This video contains some NSFW language.)

Rams coach Sean McVay watches the Jacob Blake video for the first time.#HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/jpnGeBC90B — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 2, 2020

Clearly, McVay was shaken by the footage.

The final episode of “Hard Knocks” 2020 is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

