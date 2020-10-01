Titans’ Mike Vrabel Not Placing Blame On Anyone For COVID-19 Outbreak

The Tennessee Titans became the NFL’s first team to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the facilities to shut down.

Tennessee’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers also has been postponed.

And even though the novel virus is highly contagious, Mike Vrabel isn’t placing blame on anyone for how quickly it spread through his team.

“I know there’s gonna be a lot of question about the game, about who’s to blame and where it started,” the Titans head coach said, via MassLive. “Nobody’s to blame. We’re in a pandemic. Unfortunately, things happen.

“This is a very unfortunate situation, but one that we’re confident that we will be able to handle safely with the football team and the players’ best interests in mind.”

It’s unclear just when the Titans-Steelers game will be played.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images