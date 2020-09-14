Tom Brady Shares Inspiring Message After Disappointing Buccaneers Debut

Tom Brady, unlike much of last season, is remaining positive after an ugly performance from his offense.

The 43-year-old was uneven Sunday in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut, throwing for 239 yards to go along with three touchdowns (one rushing) and two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The disappointing game caused Brady to take a virtual beating on social media. Even his coach, Bruce Arians, was critical of the future Hall of Famer.

After the game, Brady used his Instagram story to share an inspiring passage from French philosopher Albert Camus.

Take a look:

It’s unclear whether Brady’s post referenced his mindset after a tough day or his mindset amid an ever-discouraging social climate. However, given the context, it probably is the former.

Brady and the Bucs will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images