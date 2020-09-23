Why Fenway Park’s Green Monster Can Be Intimidating For Outfielders

Every Major League Baseball stadium is different.

At Fenway Park, there’s the Citgo Sign, the hand-operated scoreboard and a 37 foot high wall in left field.

And that wall, better known as the Green Monster, has given opposing fielders and new Boston Red Sox players a hard time for years, with many not knowing exactly how to play a ball off the wall.

Fore more on this, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images