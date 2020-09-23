Why Fenway Park’s Green Monster Can Be Intimidating For Outfielders

It's provided an obstacle to hitters and fielders, too

Every Major League Baseball stadium is different.

At Fenway Park, there’s the Citgo Sign, the hand-operated scoreboard and a 37 foot high wall in left field.

And that wall, better known as the Green Monster, has given opposing fielders and new Boston Red Sox players a hard time for years, with many not knowing exactly how to play a ball off the wall.

Fore more on this, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Red Sox:

Christian Vazquez Breaks Game Open With Three-Run Homer For Red Sox

Related