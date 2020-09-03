Zdeno Chara Delivers Heartfelt Message To Bruins Fans, Sets Sights On Next Season

Zdeno Chara on Thursday held his end-of-season media availability in wake of the Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The longtime B’s captain also used social media to deliver a sincere and heartfelt message to Boston’s loyal fans.

In a post shared to his official Instagram page, Chara expressed how proud he was of the Bruins for overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices over the course of what was a demanding season for many more reasons than one. The 43-year-old, who on Thursday informed the media he hopes to continue playing, also looked ahead to the 2020-21 NHL season.

Chara and the Bruins will need to work out a new contract for the veteran blueliner in order for him to don the Black and Gold for a 15th season. He isn’t the only defenseman with an uncertain future in Boston, as Torey Krug also is bound for free agency.

