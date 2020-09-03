Zdeno Chara Delivers Heartfelt Message To Bruins Fans, Sets Sights On Next Season

What does the future hold for Big Zee?

Zdeno Chara on Thursday held his end-of-season media availability in wake of the Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The longtime B’s captain also used social media to deliver a sincere and heartfelt message to Boston’s loyal fans.

In a post shared to his official Instagram page, Chara expressed how proud he was of the Bruins for overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices over the course of what was a demanding season for many more reasons than one. The 43-year-old, who on Thursday informed the media he hopes to continue playing, also looked ahead to the 2020-21 NHL season.

View this post on Instagram

To the greatest sports fans of Boston. Unfortunately we did not meet your or our high expectations. I can tell you that all of us, players, trainers, coaches and management endured many challenges and made many sacrifices to play our best, in trying to win the Stanley Cup and bring it home. Sadly, we could not move on and now return home and prepare ourselves for the upcoming season. I am proud of the commitment each player and staff made to in this playoff run. Each member of the Bruins organization made many sacrifices to be part of the playoffs and this was hard on each of us. I am proud of how my teammates overcame these challenges and played with determination and gave their all during these games. We are returning home to rest and reunite with our loved ones and friends. We will rest briefly and then start our preparations for the next season. We have a very talented team and a passionate team. We will be ready to play and play hard to win as we start the new season. Thank you all you great fans of Boston for whom we play and represent. There is no better hockey town. See you next season, hopefully with a full stadium of passionate Boston Bruins fans cheering us on.

A post shared by Zdeno Chara (@zeechara33) on

Chara and the Bruins will need to work out a new contract for the veteran blueliner in order for him to don the Black and Gold for a 15th season. He isn’t the only defenseman with an uncertain future in Boston, as Torey Krug also is bound for free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

More NHL:

Bruins Share Video Thanking Fans After ‘Season Unlike Any Other’

Related