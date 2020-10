Matt Grzelcyk officially will be back in Boston in 2021.

The 26-year-old officially agreed to a four-year contract to remain with the Boston Bruins.

It appears as though Grzelcyk is poised for a much larger role on the Bruins’s blue line with the departure of Torey Krug.

Grzelcyk joined “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank, to discuss the move and the upcoming season.

