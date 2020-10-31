Clemson Completes Comeback, Beats BC Without Trevor Lawrence

All eyes were on Clemson on Saturday after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Tigers, though, were able to remain undefeated after their game against the Boston College Eagles, 34-28.

BC looked to be en route to an upset, but it couldn’t score in the second half, allowing Clemson to complete the comeback. The Eagles were up 28-10 at halftime.

Freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Etienne became the ACC’s all-time rushing leader.

D.J. Uiagalelei keeps it himself to make it a one score game! pic.twitter.com/g0FayQc3p7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

Travis Etienne is now the all-time leading rusher in ACC history 👑 pic.twitter.com/PtmD5R7fvZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the victory that Lawrence also will miss next week’s clash with Notre Dame.

Clemson moved to 7-0 with the win, while BC fell to 4-3.

Thumbnail photo via Josh Morgan/USA TODAY Sports Images