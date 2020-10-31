Clemson Completes Comeback, Beats BC Without Trevor Lawrence

All eyes were on Clemson on Saturday after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Tigers, though, were able to remain undefeated after their game against the Boston College Eagles, 34-28.
BC looked to be en route to an upset, but it couldn’t score in the second half, allowing Clemson to complete the comeback. The Eagles were up 28-10 at halftime.
Freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Etienne became the ACC’s all-time rushing leader.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the victory that Lawrence also will miss next week’s clash with Notre Dame.
Clemson moved to 7-0 with the win, while BC fell to 4-3.