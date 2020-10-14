Former Steelers Star Believes Le’Veon Bell Should Sign With Patriots

Mike Wallace apparently is among those aboard the Le’Veon Bell-to-the-Patriots train.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl running back, was released Tuesday night by the New York Jets, who signed him to a $52.5 million deal two years ago. Bell did not get along with head coach Adam Gase, and seemingly never was a good fit in New York.

Wallace, a former Pro Bowl receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, identified four teams that, according to him, Bell should consider joining: Patriots, Steelers, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

@LeVeonBell Bears, Rams, Patriots, and Steelers go to anyone of those teams if possible and your back to your old form my g — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 14, 2020

In theory, the 28-year-old Bell would be a great fit with the Patriots. His dual-threat abilities out of the backfield probably would be put to good use in an already-run-heavy offense that features an excellent offensive line.