Former Steelers Star Believes Le’Veon Bell Should Sign With Patriots

Mike Wallace apparently is among those aboard the Le’Veon Bell-to-the-Patriots train.
Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl running back, was released Tuesday night by the New York Jets, who signed him to a $52.5 million deal two years ago. Bell did not get along with head coach Adam Gase, and seemingly never was a good fit in New York.
Wallace, a former Pro Bowl receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, identified four teams that, according to him, Bell should consider joining: Patriots, Steelers, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
In theory, the 28-year-old Bell would be a great fit with the Patriots. His dual-threat abilities out of the backfield probably would be put to good use in an already-run-heavy offense that features an excellent offensive line.
However, it’s impossible to ignore Bell’s attitude issues, though the Patriots erased that once-drawn line in the sand for good when they brought in Antonio Brown last year. More than anything, the fact that New England has a crowded, talented backfield makes a marriage with Bell feel unlikely.
If anything, the Patriots should be looking to subtract a running back, rather than add one.