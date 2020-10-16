Harvard Athletics To Feature On Sundays In November On NESN

Sundays might be a little less restful next month thanks to Harvard Athletics.

NESN will air classic Harvard Crimson game at 5 p.m. ET each Sunday in November. The games will showcase five Crimson squads — men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey and men’s lacrosse — with all contests having taken place in the last four years.

Here’s the lineup of Harvard Athletics games for the Crimson’s month on NESN.

Nov. 1

Men’s lacrosse versus Yale (from April 29, 2017)

Nov. 8

Women’s basketball versus Princeton (from Feb. 24, 2018)

Nov. 15

Men’s basketball versus Cornell (from March 2, 2018)

Nov. 22

Women’s hockey versus Princeton (from Jan. 30, 2016)

Nov. 29

Men’s hockey versus Boston College (from Nov. 18, 2016)

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images