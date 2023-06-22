Here Are Four Notable Moments From Harvard Title IX History

Title IX has had a huge impact on women’s sports, and Harvard athletics has been at the center of that movement since the law’s passing in 1972.

From Emily Cross to Jillian Dempsey and beyond, the Crimson have boasted many athletes who took advantage of the opportunities opened by the landmark law.

Here are some noteworthy moments from Harvard’s Title IX history, which are included in a hour-long special documentary, “Harvard Athletics Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX,” is set to air on NESN at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

1. Radcliffe College athletics merges with Harvard

Radcliffe College offered many opportunities for women, both academically and athletically, for decades at the recreational level. Field hockey and swimming through Radcliffe had major impacts on women’s sports. Following Title IX’s passage, Harvard took over administration of Radcliffe’s women’s athletics in 1974. Radcliffe lacked athletic facilities, which Harvard had. Harvard and Radcliffe officially merged in the late 1970s.

2. The impact of sports off the field

Although Title IX was originally intended to open medical school and law school opportunities to women, the opportunity to participate in athletics at the collegiate level opened doors beyond sports. Many Harvard athletes, such as Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, gained valuable skills to take into the workplace from sports, such as picking up the people around you when they have an off day and learning to become a leader.

3. Teaching younger generations about Title IX’s influence on female athletics

Young girls — and boys, too — who aspire to play sports at the next level in the future should understand what it took for them to have the ability to do so. Within the documentary, women’s tennis coach Traci Green says, “If you don’t know your history, how do you move forward?”

4. Being able to represent Harvard through athletics

Many current female athletes, coaches and staff at Harvard, such as the Crimson’s first female athletics director Erin McDermott, value Title IX for the impact it has made and continues to make. Many of these women are grateful to have entered the world of female athletics long after the law’s passing and are appreciative of the dedication of those before them. A number of current female athletes at Harvard carry on that legacy for providing inspiration to future generations of female athletes.