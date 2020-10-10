Here’s Look At Bruins’ Salary Cap Situation After Torey Krug Signs With Blues

The Boston Bruins still are a little tight up against the salary cap, but not having Torey Krug to sign does give them a little bit of flexibility.

Krug on Friday signed with the St. Louis Blues on a seven-year deal that carries a $6.5 million annual cap hit.

So, where does that leave the Bruins with a number of free agents still on the board? Here’s a look, via @BruinsCapSpace on Twitter.

small update as Killer has a $1.25M cap hit not $1M. $14.8M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/058opOZGz8 — $14.8M=BruinsCapspace (@bruinscapspace) October 10, 2020

Among the notable free agents still available are Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall and Tyler Toffoli. The Bruins reportedly are among the teams that have expressed interest in Hall.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images