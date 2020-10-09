Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: 49ers QB Expected To Start Sunday Vs. Dolphins

He’s back.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday revealed Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Garoppolo, as you likely remember, sustained an ankle injury Sept. 20 against the New York Jets, forcing him to miss the next two games.

“He did a good job,” Shanahan said, via Wagoner. “Each day it got better, never felt too sore the next day so we needed to hear that today and see him out there today and we feel good to go and he’ll be starting Sunday.”

Shanahan has been optimistic about Garoppolo’s return all week. Garoppolo was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to full strength Friday.

The Niners went 1-1 during Garoppolo’s absence. They clobbered the lowly New York Giants in Week 3, but stumbled against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, leaving San Fran at 2-2 ahead of Garoppolo’s return.

