Julian Edelman Marvels At Jimmy Garoppolo’s Ability, Looks Ahead Of Patriots-49ers

Although they might not be teammates anymore, Jimmy Garoppolo still has a fan in Julian Edelman.

Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are set to meet the New England Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It’ll be Garoppolo’s first time back in Foxboro since the trade that sent him from the Pats to the Niners in 2017.

Thus, there’s been plenty of Jimmy G chatter around New England the last few days. And during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Edelman joined in.

Julian Edelman on @TheGregHillShow: "Jimmy [Garoppolo], he can play football. He's got that little gun-slinger mentality. He's got that quick release. He's handsome. He's got it all." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 23, 2020

Well stated.