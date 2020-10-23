Julian Edelman Marvels At Jimmy Garoppolo’s Ability, Looks Ahead Of Patriots-49ers

'He's handsome. He's got it all'

Although they might not be teammates anymore, Jimmy Garoppolo still has a fan in Julian Edelman.

Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are set to meet the New England Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It’ll be Garoppolo’s first time back in Foxboro since the trade that sent him from the Pats to the Niners in 2017.

Thus, there’s been plenty of Jimmy G chatter around New England the last few days. And during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Edelman joined in.

Well stated.

49ers-Patriots is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

