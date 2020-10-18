Line Wraps Around Fenway Park During First Day Of Early Voting In Mass.

Early voting has begun in Massachusetts for the 2020 election, and voters swarmed Fenway Park the very first day they could.

Yes, you read that right.

Lines wrapped around the historic ballpark all day long Saturday as early voting commenced there and across the Bay State. But voters didn’t seem to mind, according to multiple reports.

According to the Boston Herald’s Lisa Kashinsky, some overs called it a “historic” moment and a “once in a life time” opportunity to vote at Fenway Park.

Here’s a look at Day 1 of early voting at Fenway:

Early voting at Fenway Park is a grand slam. Voters waiting an hour-plus in line tell @bostonherald it’s a “historic” and “once in a lifetime” opportunity to vote here. pic.twitter.com/ZLHuA0nOG1 — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) October 17, 2020

The line for voting extends around the whole ball park at Fenway #wbz pic.twitter.com/mY4ZghUWoV — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) October 17, 2020

So fun to see families & @RedSox fans decked out to #VOTE at Fenway Park! Any registered Boston voter can come vote here 11am-7pm today & tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h1TeHNxyJw — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) October 17, 2020

Hearing some cheers as the first group goes in to vote at Fenway. #WCVB https://t.co/ar5VUuWolu pic.twitter.com/tWFozS8w2g — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) October 17, 2020

Wasn't how I envisioned reporting from Fenway in October, but I'll take it. pic.twitter.com/8o0GnvYtE0 — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) October 17, 2020

Voter enthusiasm at Fenway Park is intense. There's an hour and a half wait, shortly after early voting began in Massachusetts. The line has wrapped around most of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/CmQPD3Hvw9 — David Abel (@davabel) October 17, 2020

Awesome stuff.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters in Massachusetts can cast ballots early until Friday, Oct. 30.

