Line Wraps Around Fenway Park During First Day Of Early Voting In Mass.

Early voting has begun in Massachusetts for the 2020 election, and voters swarmed Fenway Park the very first day they could.
Yes, you read that right.
Lines wrapped around the historic ballpark all day long Saturday as early voting commenced there and across the Bay State. But voters didn’t seem to mind, according to multiple reports.
According to the Boston Herald’s Lisa Kashinsky, some overs called it a “historic” moment and a “once in a life time” opportunity to vote at Fenway Park.
Here’s a look at Day 1 of early voting at Fenway:
Awesome stuff.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters in Massachusetts can cast ballots early until Friday, Oct. 30.