Mookie Betts Celebrates Dodgers’ World Series Title With Instagram Video

Mookie Betts’ first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers surely is one he never will forget.

The most unconventional campaign in Major League Baseball history concluded with Betts and the Dodgers winning the World Series. Betts played a major role in LA’s championship-clinching victory Tuesday, as he scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning before doubling his team’s lead in the eighth with a solo blast.

A few hours after the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Betts took to Instagram and delivered a celebratory post. The video, which features scenes from LA’s postseason run, includes audio from late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Betts now has two World Series titles on his baseball résumé. With the young core the Dodgers currently have in place, the star outfielder is in position to win more hardware over the coming years.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images