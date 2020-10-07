NFL Odds: Prices For Division Winners At Quarter Mark Of 2020 Season

It’s been a whirlwind of a four weeks to start the 2020 NFL season.

There’s already been a slew of serious injuries to a handful of the league’s best players. We’ve had one game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and another pushed back one day over virus concerns. One team even moved on from its head coach after starting the season 0-4.

So, as you can imagine, the prices for division winners look a bit different than they did before the start of the campaign. You can check out all of the current prices below, with the preseason marks in parentheses. All are provided via consensus data.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (4-0): +110 (+120)

New England Patriots (2-2): +150 (+130)

Miami Dolphins (1-3): +750 (+850)

New York Jets (0-4): +850 (+850)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (3-1): -180 (-225)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0): +230 (+350)

Cleveland Browns (3-1): +600 (+500)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1): +11000 (+2500)

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts (3-1): -105 (+125)

Tennessee Titans (3-0): +100 (+160)

Houston Texans (0-4): +1400 (+340)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3): +5000 (+2200)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): -2200 (-425)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-2): +1800 (+1200)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-3): +3000 (+700)

Denver Broncos (1-3): +4600 (+1000)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (1-3): -130 (-120)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1): +140 (+130)

Washington Football Team (1-3): +940 (+2200)

New York Giants (0-4): +3500 (+1000)

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (4-0): -320 (+180)

Chicago Bears (3-1): +370 (+370)

Minnesota Vikings (1-3): +1200 (+160)

Detroit Lions (1-3): +2600 (+550)

NFC South

New Orleans Saints (2-2): -105 (-115)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): +105 (+150)

Carolina Panthers (2-2): +1600 (+1700)

Atlanta Falcons (0-4): +2600 (+700)

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: -155 (+240)

San Francisco 49ers: +500 (-105)

Los Angeles Rams: +330 (+500)

Arizona Cardinals: +850 (+700)







Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK Images