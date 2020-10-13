NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Has Been ‘Vocal’ About COVID-19 Concerns With League

It doesn’t appear Bill Belichick is just talking the talk when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

The New England Patriots head coach clearly has been harping on the importance of taking the ongoing pandemic seriously within the organization.

And according to The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan, he’s making his thoughts known to the league, as well.

“Though he wouldn’t divulge any input he gave the league regarding his team’s outbreak, avoiding, as he said, the potential for being ‘taken out of context,'” Sullivan wrote. “Belichick has been vocal during calls with league officials, unafraid to express his strong belief in the importance of social distancing, mask wearing, and any other protocols that can help contain the spread of the virus. He has put plenty of action behind his words, too.”

Things do now appear to be heading in the right direction for the Patriots, who have had a total of four players test positive for the coronavirus so far. The latest round of tests reportedly yielded no positive results.