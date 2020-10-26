NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Out For Rest Of Season With Torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2020 season reportedly is over.

Beckham sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The star wideout injured his right knee as he tried to run down Darius Phillips after the Bengals cornerback intercepted Baker Mayfield.

It was reported Sunday night that the Browns believed Beckham’s injury could be serious, and those fears appear to have come true. The three-time Pro Bowl selection suffered a torn ACL, as first reported by Josina Anderson.

Beckham, who turns 28 on Nov. 5, was in the midst of his second season with the Browns before going down. He has three years remaining on the contract he signed with the New York Giants before being traded to Cleveland in March 2019. Beckham’s timeline to return is to be determined, though ACL rehab and recovery typically requires a calendar year.

