NFL Rumors: Patriots-Broncos Game Still On After Stephon Gilmore’s Positive Test

Will the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos be able to play their Week 5 game following Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test?

That’s the plan at the moment, according to a report Wednesday from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Just got word from league on Broncos-Patriots game: "It's on. Will let you know if something changes." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 7, 2020

The Patriots and Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. That easily could change in the coming days, especially if additional Patriots players test positive.

New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs was postponed from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive late last Friday.

Gilmore tested negative for three consecutive days before the game, as did every other member of the Patriots outside of Newton. He then traveled to Kansas City, played every defensive snap in a 26-10 Patriots loss and tested positive the following day, according to multiple reports.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will be the third Patriots player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray. If the Patriots and Broncos do play their game as scheduled, the cornerback will be ineligible to participate.

Under NFL rules, all players who test positive for the coronavirus must sit out at least five days. Players who develop symptoms or continue to return positive tests can be sidelined for longer.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images