NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Remains Only Patriot To Test Positive For COVID-19

The New England Patriots were granted some much-needed positive news Saturday night.

The team, after learning that quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, has been told no other tests from Saturday returned positive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the NFL is still waiting on the Chiefs’ test results, however.

NFL still needs to get the Chiefs test results, but this was what the league needed and wanted to see after a chaotic day in New England. https://t.co/LFKuDfjcqF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Schefter had reported earlier in the night the league would wait until Sunday’s results come back to determine if and when the Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 contest would be held.

The NFL had postponed the game from Sunday to either Monday or Tuesday upon Newton’s positive test result. The Patriots were scheduled to travel to Kansas City on Saturday, but upon learning of Newton’s test, decided to remain in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images