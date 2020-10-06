NFL Rumors: Raiders Place Maurice Hurst On Reserve/COVID-19 List

COVID-19 reportedly has struck the NFL yet again.

This time, the Raiders are in the spotlight.

Las Vegas on Tuesday placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on its reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Of course, the Raiders haven’t necessarily been careful when it comes to the virus. They’ve violated the NFL’s coronavirus health and safety protocols numerous times this season, and have been handed hefty fines as a result. In fact, they reportedly are in jeopardy of losing a draft pick should they continue their bad habits.

It’s also worth noting, however, Las Vegas played the New England Patriots just over a week ago. Pats quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus five days later.

What’s the big deal, you ask? Well, the incubation period for COVID-19 can range anywhere from two to 14 days. Symptoms typically develop around Day 5, unless the infected person is asymptomatic.

Hurst came in contact with Newton at least once in Week 3, so it’s entirely possible he could have contracted the virus during the contest. But the Raiders as a whole haven’t been very careful regarding COVID-19 outside of last week’s game. So it’s also possible he contracted it elsewhere.

Either way, the NFL could have a serious problem on its hands. Hurst played some solid minutes in the Raiders’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, meaning some serious cross-contamination likely occurred during the game

For now, both Las Vegas and the NFL are playing a waiting game to see how many more (if any) positive tests pop up on the team and across the league.

