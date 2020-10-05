Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand Receive Same Player Rating In ‘NHL 21’

The player ratings for “NHL 21” have begun trickling out, and there are more than a few nuggets for Bruins fans.
Boston center Patrice Bergeron and winger Brad Marchand received the same overall player rating, 91, for the upcoming EA Sports video game. The rating ties the highest career mark for Bergeron but is the highest yet received by Marchand.
Take a look:
Here are some other Bruins-related takeaways from the player ratings:
No Bruins defensemen is ranked in the top 10:
Tuukka Rask is the third-highest rated goalie:
David Pastrnak received some love for his wrist-shot prowess:
So, too, did he and Marchand for their slap-shot abilities:
Zdeno Chara is the strongest player in the game:
Pastrnak also is among the game’s top dekers:
“NHL 21” hits stores Oct. 16.