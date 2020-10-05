Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand Receive Same Player Rating In ‘NHL 21’

The player ratings for “NHL 21” have begun trickling out, and there are more than a few nuggets for Bruins fans.

Boston center Patrice Bergeron and winger Brad Marchand received the same overall player rating, 91, for the upcoming EA Sports video game. The rating ties the highest career mark for Bergeron but is the highest yet received by Marchand.

Take a look:

Official #NHL21 rating for two @NHLBruins greats 💪



See how it stacks up against their previous OVRs 👀 Where would you rank them? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vvWrYk9oxM — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 23, 2020

Here are some other Bruins-related takeaways from the player ratings: