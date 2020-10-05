Julian Edelman Expresses Mindset For Chiefs Game With Instagram Hype Video

No one is going to feel sorry for the Patriots on Monday night, and they aren’t going to feel sorry for themselves.

Just ask Julian Edelman.

Obstacles will be aplenty for New England in its Week 4 matchup with Kansas City. The Patriots are tasked with battling the Chiefs on the same day they traveled after the game was pushed back one day due to a positive COVID-19 test on each team. New England also will be without Cam Newton against the reigning Super Bowl champions and will turn to a quarterback who’s never started for the Patriots.

Still, we probably can expect to see a focused New England team at Arrowhead Stadium. Edelman certainly will be, as evidenced by the Instagram post he shared Monday afternoon.

Edelman could be an X factor for the Patriots in this highly anticipated contest. This is the wideout’s sixth season as teammates with Brian Hoyer, so it’s fair to assume the two have developed a level of chemistry over the years. One would imagine Hoyer will stay firmly in his comfort zone against arguably the best team in the NFL.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Chiefs is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images