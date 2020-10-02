Patriots Practice Notes: New Linebacker Arrives Ahead Of Chiefs Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Undrafted rookie linebacker Michael Pinckney made his Patriots practice squad.

Pinckney, whom the Patriots hosted for a tryout earlier this week, was a four-year starter at Miami, tallying 64 tackles, 12 1/2 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior in 2019.

Offseason hip surgery prevented Pinckney from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he remained unsigned for months after the draft. The Patriots are his first NFL team.

Cody Davis was the lone player missing from Patriots practice today.



An unidentified new defensive player was present, wearing No. 48. Unclear if he’s 53-man roster or practice squad.



Pats entered today with one open roster spot. pic.twitter.com/OE477ZDniZ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 2, 2020

Undersized for a linebacker, Pinckney is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds — roughly the same size as rookie safety Kyle Dugger (6-2, 220), who’s played a hybrid safety/linebacker role this season.

Safety Adrian Phillips (5-11, 210) has been one of the Patriots’ primary linebackers through three games.

To make room for Pinckney, New England released veteran defensive tackle Xavier Williams from their practice squad.

— Special teamer Cody Davis (rib) missed practice for the third consecutive day, meaning he’ll likely be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Davis has played 80.3 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps through three games, tied with linebacker Brandon Copeland for most on the team.

— Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski continued to practice as they work their way back from injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether either will be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Patriots currently have one open roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images