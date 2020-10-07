Patrick Mahomes Calls Hug With Stephon Gilmore After Chiefs-Patriots ‘Metal Lapse’

Another COVID-19 positive has popped up since the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over New England in Week 4.

And unfortunately for Patrick Mahomes, he happened to come into close contact with the latest Patriots player to be infected by the virus.

After the Chiefs 26-10 win on Monday Night Football, Mahomes and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore shook hands on the field and exchanged a few words. Gilmore since has tested positive.

“I was just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly,” Mahomes on Wednesday said of Gilmore, via ESPN. “I’ll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again.”

Postgame with Mahomes and Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/0wRe5dajuL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 7, 2020

Mahomes surely will keep a close eye on his health situation, especially considering his fianceé Brittany Matthews is pregnant with their first child.

Hopefully, one of the youngest and most exciting faces of the NFL remains healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images