Rex Burkhead Reacts To Patriots Losing Bye Week During COVID Rescheduling

The NFL decided to take the safest route last weekend by rescheduling New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos to Week 6 after four Patriots players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

But that did mean the Patriots and Broncos both lost essentially lost their bye weeks since their time off came and went during Week 5 when the two teams believed they were preparing for a game.

The Broncos practiced Wednesday through Saturday last week before finding out their game against the Patriots would be pushed back a week. The Patriots held virtual meetings Wednesday through Friday and practiced Saturday.

The Patriots’ bye week was supposed to come this week. The Broncos’ bye initially was to come Week 10 before the NFL reshuffled its schedule.

New England and Denver both found out their bye was happening Week 5 on the day the two teams originally were supposed to be playing, Sunday, Oct. 11.